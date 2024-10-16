SALISBURY, Md.- The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore is stepping up to help hurricane victims, awarding a $25,000 grant to the American Red Cross Delmarva Chapter.
This funding will aid the chapter's ongoing rescue and recovery initiatives in the Southeast, following the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
In addition to the foundation's grant, the Hershey Family Fund, managed by the Community Foundation, contributed another $10,000, bringing the total support to $35,000.
“By supporting our local American Red Cross chapter, we empower our volunteers and aid workers as they assist neighbors in need across the South,” said Erica Joseph, president of the Community Foundation. “The scale of devastation from these hurricanes is unimaginable. The Delmarva Chapter's work is nothing short of heroic during this critical time.”
Local volunteers and staff have been on the ground in hurricane-stricken areas, often spending days or weeks away from home. Their efforts include providing shelter and meals, transporting essential supplies to stranded residents, and performing life-saving rescues.
Bob Rhodunda, the Senior Regional Philanthropy Officer for the American Red Cross Delmarva, emphasized the urgency of their mission.
“So many people have been impacted by these storms, and some have lost everything. We are incredibly grateful for the support from donors, which makes our rescue efforts possible.”
Community members wishing to contribute to the American Red Cross Delmarva Chapter can visit the website and select “Your Local Red Cross” in the drop-down menu to make a donation.