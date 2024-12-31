WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride has announced the hiring of Jacob Glasser as her Legislative Director.
"I could not be more excited to have Jacob Glasser join our team," Congresswoman-elect McBride said in a statement. "Jacob fills a critical role in our office, leading our legislative team with creativity, compassion and the thoughtfulness necessary to make Congress work better for Delawareans."
Glasser, who currently serves as senior policy advisor to Rep. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., will oversee McBride’s legislative team. In his current role, he leads work on the House Financial Services Committee and manages a broad portfolio of policy issues. Glasser also serves as a senior advisor to Nickel’s campaign.
Previously, Glasser worked as deputy finance and political director for then-Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Duke University.