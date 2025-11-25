LEWES, Del. - After years of planning, construction has finally begun at the intersection of Old Orchard and Savannah Road near Five Points in Lewes.
A-Del Construction has started working on the $28 million project. The new Old Orchard Road will be realigned to go right next to the current Old Orchard Road, just off Savannah Road.
This phase of the construction is one of 11 different phases that a Delaware Department of Transportation spokesperson says will ultimately continue through the end of 2028.
Once complete, the new intersection at Old Orchard Road will create a four-way stop with Savannah Road and Wescoats Road.
The feelings of community members that we spoke with varied. Terry August, who lives in the Lewes area, says he believes this plan could actually work.
"It will work because we have so many roads feeding into that area. It's the only answer, the only way to go. I would hope it gets done sooner rather than later. We definitely need some improvements over there because it's a malfunction junction," August said.
Other members of the community, such as Rick Murray, who frequents the area, says he's unsure of how successful it will or will not be.
"The traffic has to go some place. So yes, it's going to be down that way. It may be safer, it may not, who knows?" Murray said.
According to the DelDOT project portal, pedestrian safety will also be a priority as pedestrian and bike lanes will be added.