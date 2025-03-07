MILTON, Del. - A new subdivision, "Four Winds Farm," is set to bring 336 single-family homes to Sussex County.
The subdivision, which was approved by the Sussex Planning and Zoning Commission in June 2024, will offer a range of amenities including a clubhouse, a pool, pickleball courts, and more, according to planning documents.
While the project promises new homes and facilities, it has drawn mixed reactions from nearby locals. Tim Biggs, who lives directly across the street from the site, expressed concerns about the impact on the community. "I want to make sure that they're just decent people coming in, because I have a family and worked hard to get my property the way it is," Biggs said. He also voiced frustration over the noise from construction, particularly from large machinery shaking his home.
Joan and Jim Baker, who live just two doors down, said they’ll miss the view of the neighboring cornfield and animals. "I really preferred having... the deer coming through occasionally," Joan Baker said.
As construction continues, it is expected that Four Winds Farm will soon welcome new people to the growing coastal area.