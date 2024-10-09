Dewey Construction debate

Dewey Beach could vote to limit construction projects during the summer. 

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Dewey Beach is at a crossroads, as town officials consider the future of construction projects during the bustling summer season.

At Wednesday's Charter and Code Review Committee meeting, officials could vote on a proposal to pause or restrict construction work during peak tourist months. The potential regulation could decrease noise and disruption during a time when visitors flock to the coastal town.

If the committee approves the measure, the issue will move to the Town Council for a final decision.

The outcome could significantly impact how construction projects are managed in Dewey Beach, particularly as the town balances development needs with preserving the peaceful summer atmosphere that attracts vacationers.

