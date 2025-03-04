MILTON, Del.- The Nature Conservancy will conduct a prescribed burn at the Edward H. McCabe Preserve along Round Pole Bridge Road. The organization says the burn window is between March 4 and April 30. People in the area may see smoke at times during this period.
According to The Nature Conservancy, controlled burns are a planned ecological management tool designed to maintain the preserve’s early successional habitat. The organization says the fire will only occur under specific weather conditions that align with its Burn Plan. A specially trained crew, nationally qualified in prescribed fire, will oversee the burn to ensure safety.