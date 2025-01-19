GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown EMS/Station 93 responded to a single-car crash early Sunday, Jan. 19, at Gravel Hill Road and Shingle Point Road. Upon arrival, ambulance personnel found one person confined to the vehicle and corrected the location of the incident.
The call was upgraded to entrapment, and additional resources were dispatched. Milton Fire Department extricated the patient, who was transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for treatment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.