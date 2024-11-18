FRANKFORD, Del. - On Nov. 18, the Ocean View Police Department, in collaboration with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, hosted a police canine medical training event at Camp Barnes.
The training, conducted by Vet Tac Group, aimed to prepare police canine officers and emergency medical services personnel to provide critical care for injured police dogs. The class is an 8-hour course that focuses on tactical situations and hostile operational environment, but includes topics like airway management, blunt trauma, extremity wounds, etc.
This initiative follows the enactment of Delaware Senate Bill 117, which authorizes EMS providers to administer emergency medical care to police canines injured in the line of duty.
"I think this class is really important, specifically because as officers, we don't have EMS for canines. What we have is ourselves," said Cpl. Justin Hopkins, Ocean View K9 Officer. "So having the ability to, potentially save our dogs lives with these medical interventions, prolong them long enough to get, surgical or medical treatment, later on. I think that's really beneficial to us."
Training sessions like this have been held before, but this is the first time medical and first responders were incorporated into the course itself, say police. The course is funded by DEMA, along with contributions of food from other establishments.
Other sessions will be held on Nov. 20 and 21 for other local police departments and medical agencies.