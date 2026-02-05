Dagsboro Planning and Zoning to discuss development impact fees

DAGSBORO, Del. - At a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 5, the Dagsboro Planning and Zoning Committee will review a proposed change to the town’s development impact fees.
Town officials are considering adjustments to the fees paid by developers, which are used to support local services and infrastructure. According to the town, the impact fees help fund police services, adding to existing fees that already support fire, ambulance, and general capital improvements.
CoastTV previously reported the proposed fee structure would increase to 0.5 percent of development costs, with a $10,000 cap for subdivisions. Single-family homes would remain under the current fee of 0.25 percent, with a $5,000 cap.
Joanne Howe, owner of the Clayton Theatre, said she supports funding town services and infrastructure but expressed concern about how higher fees could affect economic growth.
“If it’s going to help slow down development a little bit so we can get our roads and everything in shape, that’s one thing,” Howe said. “But if it’s going to discourage businesses from opening in town, I think that needs to be thought about because we do need more business here.”
Dagsboro currently has a development moratorium in place. Town officials said the moratorium only pauses new development and does not prevent the town from adopting new fees.