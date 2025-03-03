DAGSBORO, Del. - The Dagsboro Town Council recently voted unanimously, on the recommendation of the town administrator and the Dagsboro Police Department, to deny a new business license to La Dama Mexican Restaurant & Bar.
The restaurant, which opened three years ago and was a dream come true for owner Bianey Córdoba, has been closed for almost a month.
"There was an oversight on me that I didn't renew the license in December, and when I tried to renew, that’s when they said, ‘No, you’ve got to wait till the next council meeting.’ So I was like, 'Why?'" Córdoba said. "I always renew, you know, pay a fee because it's a late renewal, and they issue a new one without any added problems, but this time it was different."
Córdoba said the denial came after a hip-hop night the restaurant hosted.
"A lot of police officers were there. They were just making sure everything was fine. They talked to us outside," Córdoba said. "They said, 'Well, if you guys need anything, let us know.' They didn't stay the whole night because they saw everything was okay."
"It is really heartbreaking to me because when I opened La Dama here and when I decided to open it was for something good, it was to bring Dagsboro a different vibe, a different, atmosphere to give them taste our food, our culture," Córdoba said.
Dagsboro Mayor Bill Chandler sent CoastTV News a statement that read, in part:
"The Town of Dagsboro refused to grant a new license to the La Dama Restaurant because of repeated and undisputed violations of State of Delaware laws and regulations as well as town ordinances, laws and regulations."
Córdoba said the cited violations were minor.
"Like moving tables, like trash in the parking lot, like not having labels on one of the bottles, like not posting your cover charge, like even for putting a mechanical bull inside," she said.
Chandler’s statement continued:
"The Delaware State Police, Millsboro Town Police, Dagsboro Town Police, and the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement were required on dozens of occasions to respond to the restaurant because of fights, disorderly conduct, noise and littering complaints, threats of violence, and licensing failures. The owner of the restaurant did not deny or contest any of the above facts at the public hearing held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025."
Córdoba disputed that account.
"I can't choose who comes in here or decides what to do. It is what happens inside my restaurant, and I never had a fight here. There was not one single call where the police had to come in here and break up a fight," Córdoba said. "I had security here, so I don't understand what they’re thinking. But they break your heart, they break your dreams, and just—why? The discrimination?"
"We are a diversity family. We welcome everyone. We can't close our doors to African-American people just because they don't like them here, and that's what it seems like, because that's when after that event happened, that's when my the town decided to close La Dama, Córdoba said.
Córdoba said more than 10 families have been affected by the closure.
"I feel that, mainly, La Dama was harassed personally. I feel that they were looking for the tiniest little thing to close La Dama," she said.
Córdoba said she plans to reopen La Dama in another location, but not in Dagsboro.