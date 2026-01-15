Dangerously cold temperatures to hit Delaware, leaving less fortunate community members in jeopardy
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
- Updated
GEORGETOWN, Del. - A cold weekend is coming in to hit Sussex County, and some members of the community are left in danger.
CoastTV Meteorologists are anticipating a dangerously cold weekend ahead as near single-digit wild chill temperatures appear back in the forecast. This poses a legitimate health risk for those in need.
For some, the worst part of these freezing temperatures is having to work outside. For others, their lives could be at serious risk.
Luis Hernandez, the director and co-founder of Higher Ground Outreach Inc., says temperatures this low mean the outreach group sees an increase in unhoused community members.
"It's sad because, you know, what do we normally do? We go home, hunker down. Have an extra bag of potato chips," said Hernandez. "Whereas some of these people don't have that opportunity. They have to hope that a place like ours is open. Being out in the woods, for example, living in a tent, could you imagine having to stay up all night, shaking the snow off your tent?"
The Higher Ground Outreach Inc. is a day center located in Georgetown that provides unhoused community members with multiple meals per day, clothing, health programs, and a place to stay to get out of the cold during conditions like the ones expected to roll through Sussex County.
Quentrae Carroll is homeless and has frequented the Higher Ground Outreach Inc. location in Georgetown for over 6 months.
"You don't have to worry about that when you come here," said Carroll. "It's good to feel safe. You don't feel safe everywhere. Especially in Georgetown nowadays."
Carroll says if the outreach center is closed, they often provide those in need with a place to go.
Multiple warming centers in Sussex County will be opening their doors to help the vulnerable stay out of freezing temperatures.
