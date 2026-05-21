Memorial Day

DART announced its Memorial Day transit schedule for Monday, May 25, with limited bus operations and modified paratransit service.

 Alyssa Baker

DELAWARE- DART announced its Memorial Day transit schedule for Monday, May 25, with limited bus operations and modified paratransit service.

In Sussex County, Beach Bus services and Route 305 will operate on Memorial Day. Paratransit service will also operate as complimentary ADA-only service.

According to DelDOT, all other DART services in Sussex County, including fixed-route and paratransit operations not listed, will not operate for the holiday.

People planning to travel on Memorial Day can review schedules and service availability before leaving.

DART announced it is once again offering the summer Beach Bus service with fares starting at $2. The agency says buses serve destinations including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, Long Neck, Millsboro and Ocean City, Maryland.

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Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

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