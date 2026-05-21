DELAWARE- DART announced its Memorial Day transit schedule for Monday, May 25, with limited bus operations and modified paratransit service.
In Sussex County, Beach Bus services and Route 305 will operate on Memorial Day. Paratransit service will also operate as complimentary ADA-only service.
According to DelDOT, all other DART services in Sussex County, including fixed-route and paratransit operations not listed, will not operate for the holiday.
People planning to travel on Memorial Day can review schedules and service availability before leaving.
DART announced it is once again offering the summer Beach Bus service with fares starting at $2. The agency says buses serve destinations including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, Long Neck, Millsboro and Ocean City, Maryland.