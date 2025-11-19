DELAWARE- DART’s 28th annual “Stuff the Bus” Thanksgiving Food Drive brought in 22,168 pounds of food. The week-long collection took place from November 3 to November 8 at locations in Rehoboth, Dover, Wilmington and New Castle County.
“Delawareans once again showed what it means to be a state of neighbors during DART's ‘Stuff the Bus’ food drive,” Governor Matt Meyer said. “As our administration works to ensure every family has access to food, the need across our state remains significant. I'm grateful to DART, the Food Bank of Delaware, and every Delawarean who contributed. Together, we are meeting this moment with compassion and resolve.”
Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings said the drive reflects DelDOT’s commitment to serving the community. “Stuff the Bus is a great example of how DelDOT gives back, and I am thankful for all the employees that coordinate, volunteer, and support this annual event,” she said. “I also want to thank ShopRite, Giant, and Target for being terrific partners and hosting our collection events across the state as we join together to support the Food Bank of Delaware.”
John Sisson, Delaware Transit Corporation’s chief executive officer, said the support once again exceeded expectations. “The 28th year of Stuff the Bus was another huge success. I'm always so proud of the generosity of the DTC, DelDOT, and DMV employees, business partners, bus riders, and the community, whose generous donations will help out their fellow Delawareans in need of food assistance.”
Officials say donations came from people across Delaware, including businesses, schools, organizations and state agencies.