DELAWARE – The deadline for candidates to file for Delaware’s May 13 school board elections is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 7, according to the Department of Elections. People interested in running must submit their notice of candidacy at the Department of Elections office in the county where the school district election is conducted.
To qualify as a candidate, individuals must:
- Be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Delaware and the school district they seek to represent.
- Be at least 18 years old at the time of the election.
- Reside in the nominating district if applicable.
- Not be a paid employee of the school district, as per board regulations.
- Have no prior conviction for embezzlement.
Under Section 209(b) of Title 14 of the Delaware Code, candidates must undergo a fingerprinted Delaware and national criminal background check and a Child Protection Registry check, as required by Section 309(a) of Title 31.
A list of filed candidates, eligibility requirements, and filing forms are available at elections.delaware.gov/school.
Seats Up for Election in 2025
Sussex County
- Cape Henlopen School District:
- One at-large seat (term ends June 30, 2029)
- Nominating District B (term ends June 30, 2029)
- Nominating District C (fills unexpired term, ends June 30, 2028)
- Delmar School District: One at-large seat (term ends June 30, 2029)
- Indian River School District:
- Nominating District 1 (two seats, terms end June 30, 2029)
- Nominating District 2 (term ends June 30, 2029)
- Nominating District 4 (term ends June 30, 2029)
- Laurel School District: One at-large seat (term ends June 30, 2029)
- Seaford School District: One at-large seat (term ends June 30, 2029)
- Woodbridge School District:
- One at-large seat (term ends June 30, 2029)
- One at-large seat to fill an unexpired term (ends June 30, 2026)
Kent County
- Caesar Rodney School District: One at-large seat (term ends June 30, 2029)
- Capital School District: Two at-large seats (terms end June 30, 2029, and June 30, 2028)
- Lake Forest, Milford, and Smyrna School Districts: One at-large seat each (terms end June 30, 2029)
New Castle County
- Appoquinimink School District: One at-large seat (term ends June 30, 2029)
- Brandywine, Christina, Colonial, and Red Clay School Districts: Multiple district-based seats (terms vary)
How to File
Candidates can file through their county’s Department of Elections office:
- Sussex County – 119 N. Race St., Georgetown | (302) 856-5367 | votesc@delaware.gov
- Kent County – 100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5, Dover | (302) 739-4498 | votekc@delaware.gov
- New Castle County – Carvel State Office Building, Wilmington | (302) 577-3464 | votencc@delaware.gov
For additional details, visit elections.delaware.gov.