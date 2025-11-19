LEWES, Del. -The Lewes Mayor and City Council on Wednesday delayed a decision on new rules for home-based businesses. Mayor Amy Marasco explained that the draft regulations were not attached to the agenda prior to the meeting, but they have since been added.
The proposed ordinance would establish three tiers of home businesses based on how much they could affect surrounding neighbors. Under the draft, business owners would be required to notify nearby residents before opening. The effort to update the city’s home-occupation code began after a proposal last year for a basement pet grooming business in a row-home development drew strong reactions from neighbors.
Patricia Lazik, who lives two doors down from the proposed grooming site, told council she is concerned about cleanliness in the shared structure.
"The fleas, as I mentioned at the council, very, you know, they enjoy a dark, moist, porous environment. And that's their basement," Lazik said.
Sara Prieto, who wants to open the grooming business from her basement, said she intends to meet all health expectations.
"I will not be grooming any dogs that don't have the proper vaccinations, and not very many owners understand that fleas do happen," Prieto said. "I will be able to take care of it with either, you know, shampoos, creams and stuff that we use that are dog friendly or cat."
No action was taken on the drafted rules Wednesday. City Council members said they plan to review the material and ask questions ahead of their December meeting.
Sara Prieto has formally submitted a letter to the Mayor and City Council of Lewes addressing concerns about her proposed pet grooming business. In the letter, Prieto states that all allegations regarding noise, odors, and other neighborhood impacts are factually inaccurate.
She emphasizes that her business operations will comply with all health and safety standards, and that proper measures will be taken to ensure cleanliness and prevent any nuisance to surrounding neighbors.
Lazik said all the neighboring row-home residents oppose the business. Prieto said she is willing to adjust her operations if needed.
"I will close my business for as long as all three of them are here," Prieto said.
Until council revisits the proposal next month, neighbors remain divided over whether the grooming business and other home-based operations fit the character of the block.