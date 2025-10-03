Risks of deer crashes

Approximately 2.1 million deer-related vehicle crashes happen each year. 

DELMARVA- October through December is peak deer-mating season, and AAA warns drivers that the risk of hitting a deer is not only higher this time of year but also increasingly expensive.

Deer are more active in the fall, especially at dawn and dusk, which increases their likelihood of crossing roads. According to AAA, this activity leads to dangerous and costly accidents.

“Deer can be unpredictable, so even the best drivers are at risk,” said Jana Tidwell, public affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “AAA encourages motorists to adjust their driving behaviors, especially this time of year, to always be on the lookout for deer and take action to help prevent a deer collision.”

Across the United States, approximately 2.1 million deer-related vehicle crashes occur each year, resulting in more than $10 billion in damages annually. Data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows that between 2014 and 2023, more than 1,900 people nationwide were killed in crashes involving animals.

Why repair bills are climbing

Insurance experts say that advanced safety features are a big driver of higher repair costs. Sensors, cameras, and smart technology in bumpers, mirrors, and windshields can make even minor accidents much more expensive.
“Repairs for crashes involving animals are covered by comprehensive insurance, so drivers should talk to their insurer to understand and, if necessary, adjust their coverage,” Tidwell said.

Safety tips for avoiding deer crashes

AAA recommends that drivers:
  • Stay alert during early morning and evening hours.
  • Use high beams at night when possible to spot deer eyes reflecting light.
  • Remember that deer often travel in groups, so if one crosses, more may follow.
  • Slow down in areas with wooded sections, green spaces, and bodies of water.
  • Never swerve to avoid a deer, which could cause a more serious accident.
If a driver does hit a deer, AAA advises moving to a safe area, turning on hazard lights, avoiding contact with the animal, calling the police, and reporting damage to an insurance company.

