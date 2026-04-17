OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City police are reminding drivers to stay alert after two deer have been seen wandering through downtown in recent days.
“Our officers have been keeping an eye on our two ‘vacationing’ deer that have been enjoying the sites of downtown the past few days,” the Ocean City Police Department said in a statement.
Police say while deer sightings in a beach town may surprise some people, it is not unusual. The animals occasionally make their way into Ocean City and have even been seen near sandbars and bayside areas.
According to police, the deer are likely exploring for food. Officers emphasized that people should not approach the animals.
“Please admire from a distance. Do not approach, for your safety and theirs. They typically find their way back toward the West Ocean City area on their own,” the department said.