Delaware Agriculture Week to highlight education, industry updates in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. - Running Jan. 12–15, 2026, Delaware Agriculture Week will bring farmers and agricultural professionals to Harrington for four days of education, networking and industry updates.
The annual event will be held at the Delaware State Fairgrounds and continues a tradition that has spanned more than 20 years, drawing farm families and agricultural professionals from across the region.
Delaware Agriculture Week will feature breakout sessions, continuing education opportunities, industry experts and networking events. Several dozen vendors and exhibitors are also expected to attend.
“For more than two decades, Delaware Agriculture Week has been a focal point of the winter season for farm families all across the region,” Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Don Clifton said. “This is a wonderful event to take advantage of, with spotlight sessions on various agricultural topics and the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations and best practices showing promise for the coming year.”
The schedule includes sessions on a wide range of agricultural topics:
Monday, Jan. 12: Afternoon poultry and fruit sessions; evening poultry and beef sessions; Grain Marketing Club meeting.
Tuesday, Jan. 13: Morning sessions on general vegetables, hay and pasture; afternoon sessions on fresh market vegetables and swine, along with Farm Risk Ready and Delaware Farm Bureau meetings; evening sessions on small ruminants and deer management.
Wednesday, Jan. 14: Morning sessions on processing vegetables and woodland management; afternoon sessions on soil for farmers, pollinators and Department of Agriculture farm-to-programs; evening sessions on soil health and small flock poultry.
Thursday, Jan. 15: Morning agronomy sessions focusing on corn, sorghum and cover crops; afternoon agronomy sessions on soybeans and small grains; evening session hosted by the Delaware Urban Farm and Food Coalition.