DOVER, Del – Delaware House Democrats introduced House Bill 44, a measure that would require the state to maintain a education program to meet the educational needs of migrant children.
The proposed legislation would provide for services previously mandated under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act as of Jan. 19. If federal funding falls short, the Delaware Department of Education would be responsible for securing additional funding from state resources or other sources to prevent any interruption in services.
District 14 Representative Claire Snyder Hall is a co-sponsor. It is expected the bill will have a hearing in the House Administration Committee by the end of March.