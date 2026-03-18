DELAWARE -House Bill 317 was introduced March 17, aiming to tighten oversight of Delaware’s automatic voter registration system through audits and ongoing eligibility checks.
Sponsored by Milford Rep. Shupe (R -District 36), the legislation would require the Department of Elections to work with the Division of Motor Vehicles and other state agencies to review voter registrations created through the automatic system since 2021.
The proposal calls for a comprehensive audit to confirm that registered voters meet eligibility requirements, including citizenship, residency and age. In addition, the bill would mandate continuous verification for all future automatic voter registrations.
If passed, state agencies involved in automatic voter registration would need to coordinate data-sharing and verification processes, with findings from the audit expected to be documented and made available through formal reports.
The bill has been assigned to the House Elections & Government Affairs Committee.