DAGSBORO, Del. — The Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek is now open for its eighth season.
“Spring brings a colorful display of over 200,000 bulbs planted throughout the gardens to greet our visitors. Welcome to a new season of nature's delights, “ the gardens chairman Ray Sander said.
This year there's a new 3,300 square foot pavilion and gallery garden both available for rent.
Some other highlights at the gardens include a native plant sale on April 2nd and free admission on Saturday, April 18th for an Earth Day celebration.
"I think that this is a restorative place for the community," says Christine Justice, the Director of Horticulture. "There are so many demands and stressors in life that having a botanic garden in our area is an excellent outlet for people to come and kind of escape the pressures of the world and just enjoy what nature's bounty has to offer."
The gardens, located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, are open Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.