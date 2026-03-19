Delaware Botanic Gardens

The gardens, located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, are open Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  

DAGSBORO, Del. — The Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek is now open for its eighth season.

“Spring brings a colorful display of over 200,000 bulbs planted throughout the gardens to greet our visitors. Welcome to a new season of nature's delights, “ the gardens chairman Ray Sander said.

This year there's a new 3,300 square foot pavilion and gallery garden both available for rent. 

Some other highlights at the gardens include a native plant sale on April 2nd and free admission on Saturday, April 18th for an Earth Day celebration.

"I think that this is a restorative place for the community," says Christine Justice, the Director of Horticulture. "There are so many demands and stressors in life that having a botanic garden in our area is an excellent outlet for people to come and kind of escape the pressures of the world and just enjoy what nature's bounty has to offer."

The gardens, located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, are open Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you