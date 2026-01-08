DELAWARE- The Delaware Community Foundation awarded $297,958.36 in capital grants to 23 nonprofits statewide for facility, accessibility, technology, and safety improvements.
The agency says the 2026 grants are designed to help nonprofits acquire, construct, renovate, or improve facilities, enabling them to operate more effectively in the long term and better serve the people who live there.
“These investments reflect our deep belief that strong communities are built with the help of strong nonprofit partners,” said Stuart Comstock-Gay, president and CEO of the Delaware Community Foundation. “Essential capital improvements help organizations meet today’s needs and expand their ability to serve Delawareans for years to come.”
According to the state, the Developing Artist Collaboration, a Rehoboth Beach-based organization, is receiving $10,000 to support the final phase of renovations at the West Side Creative Market. The funding will help install a protective metal awning, add clear panels to vendor booths to shield against the weather, and upgrade electrical systems to enhance safety and accessibility.
“This $10,000 grant from the Delaware Community Foundation marks a pivotal moment for the final phase of the West Side Creative Market renovation,” said founder Leah Beach.
Delaware Community Foundation says other notable awards include $15,000 to the Nature Conservancy for accessibility improvements that include an expanded parking lot to connect trails, $14,000 to Sussex County Land Trust to aid in the design and planning phase for Chase Oaks Preserve and $10,000 to Milford Advocacy for the Homeless for a new air conditioning unit.
According to the agency, the full list of 2026 capital grant recipients addresses a wide range of needs across Delaware’s nonprofit sector, including environmental conservation, youth programming, housing, education, health services and community development.