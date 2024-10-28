DELAWARE - Governor John Carney and Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long officially designated October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Delaware on Oct. 25.
This proclamation emphasized that breast cancer impacts many in Delaware and across the U.S., with over 1,100 new cases projected in the state this year., according to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.
DBCC was honored for its ongoing efforts in providing screening and support, with its programs fostering awareness and offering essential services to underserved communities. The coalition continues to raise funds to ensure support for breast cancer patients, survivors and families.