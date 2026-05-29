DELAWARE - Delaware’s decision on who will partner with the state to establish its first four-year medical school has been delayed until next week, according to Gov. Matt Meyer’s office.
The announcement had been expected Friday under the state’s procurement timeline, but Meyer’s office told CoastTV News the announcement will now come early next week.
Four organizations submitted proposals ahead of the March 27 deadline as Delaware moves forward with plans to expand medical education and address health care workforce shortages across the state.
According to state records, the bidders are Thomas Jefferson University, the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, PwC US Consulting LLP and Tiber Health Public Benefit Corporation.
The medical school is a key part of Delaware’s broader health care strategy and is tied to the state’s $157 million Rural Health Transformation Program award, which is part of a larger $785 million federal investment over five years. State leaders have said roughly 40 percent of Delaware’s population lives in rural areas and could benefit from expanded access to care.
Meyer has made the creation of a medical school a central goal of his administration’s health care agenda. The state has outlined 15 projects connected to the federal funding, with the proposed school expected to create a long-term pipeline of physicians by linking medical education, residency programs and in-state practice opportunities.
The school could open as early as fall 2028, though a final location has not been selected. Sussex County is among the areas under consideration.