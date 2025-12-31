DELAWARE - The first $157 million in rural healthcare funding has been awarded to Delaware, marking the initial payment in a five-year grant totaling $785 million, according to the Governor’s Office.
State officials say the funding is aimed at transforming healthcare access in Sussex and Kent counties, particularly in rural communities. A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office tells CoastTV more details on how the money will be spent are expected in the coming weeks.
“The RHTP award is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to overhaul healthcare in Delaware, and we’re excited to share more details in the coming weeks, as Governor Meyer remains focused on lowering costs, improving access, and growing our healthcare workforce to benefit every family, regardless of income or zip code,” said Mila Myles, spokeswoman for Gov. Matt Meyer and director of communications.
For Long Neck resident Louis Bogan, who moved to Sussex County from Philadelphia four years ago, access to healthcare remains a concern.
“If you want serious healthcare, we have to go back to Philly,” Bogan said.
Bogan says the region needs to keep pace with its rapid population growth, adding that a medical school would help meet future demand.
A proposed medical school is just one of 15 projects outlined in the state’s application for the funds. Other initiatives include new Rural Hope Centers offering housing, healthcare, and job support in one location, mobile community health hubs bringing care to schools, churches, and town centers, and expanded health centers in schools.
Not everyone agrees more facilities are needed. John Riggins of Millsboro says he believes the county already has sufficient medical services.
“Every time we turn around, there’s another medical facility going up,” Riggins said.
Whether residents feel the area needs more healthcare access or already has enough, state leaders say the funding gives Delaware the resources to move forward with new healthcare plans.