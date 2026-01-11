Protest

Delaware demonstrators hold car procession after Renee Nicole Good killed by ICE agent.

LEWES, Del. — A line of cars with hazard lights flashing moved from Lewes to Rehoboth Beach Sunday afternoon in a peaceful procession remembering Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis earlier this week.

The weekend demonstration in southern Delaware was organized by Indivisible Southern Delaware. Cars displayed signs along the highway while police assisted with traffic control, participants said.

Cars

Carol Revak, a local watching the cars drive by, expressed concern about the federal agency’s presence in local communities.

Carol Revak, a local watching the cars drive by, expressed concern about the federal agency’s presence in local communities. “Right now, I think they’re coming up into towns where they’re not wanted, in states where they’re not wanted,” she said. “And they seem to be generating a lot more violence than what they’re preventing.”

Ice Out Sign

The line of cars began its journey at 2:30 p.m. in Lewes, continuing south along Route 1 before concluding in Rehoboth Beach around 5 p.m. 

The line of cars began its journey at 2:30 p.m. in Lewes, continuing south along Route 1 before concluding in Rehoboth Beach around 5 p.m. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you