DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Education has issued new guidance to assist school districts and charter schools in navigating the use of generative artificial intelligence in the classroom. This guidance, the result of an eight-month collaboration with the state’s Council on Educational Technology and its Generative AI Subcommittee, provides a view of the benefits and risks associated with AI and offers strategies for schools to develop local policies.
“Artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving, and, quite honestly, our students sometimes are ahead of us in this realm,” said Secretary of Education Mark Holodick. “We aim to support our educators with information on what AI is and how it can be safely and ethically integrated into the classroom to support education as well as strategies for addressing academic dishonesty. We encourage districts and charter schools to develop local policies to address AI use in their schools.”
The guidance document highlights several advantages of AI in K-12 education, including increased efficiency in data analysis and error reduction. However, it also raises concerns about privacy, ethical considerations, and the potential for reduced creativity among students. The document notes that when used properly, AI can enhance student learning by personalizing content, supporting creativity, providing tutoring, and aiding in the development of critical thinking and future skills. Yet, it warns of risks such as plagiarism, misinformation, social bias, bullying, overreliance on AI, and unequal access to AI tools.
The report emphasizes that school districts and charter schools are well-positioned to leverage generative AI as a transformative educational tool. It suggests that rather than creating entirely new policies, schools might extend existing policies to address the emerging challenges posed by AI.
Designed as a living document, the department says its guidance will be continuously updated to reflect new developments and insights as the technology evolves.
“The journey ahead is not without its challenges. The rapid evolution of this technology demands continuous learning and adaptation,” the guidance states. “However, by prioritizing professional learning and support for our educators, we can ensure they are well-prepared to guide our students in navigating the complexities of a technology-driven world.”
Pat Yongpradit, Chief Academic Officer of Code.org and lead of TeachAI, praised Delaware's approach, stating, "It is clear that Delaware’s ultimate goal is not to integrate AI into education, but to transform education for all their students, with AI potentially playing a supportive role. Their commitment is exemplified by short, medium, and long-term implementation steps and professional learning recommendations for all staff.”