DELAWARE — The Delaware Department of Insurance has released its 2024 annual report, highlighting consumer protections, industry growth and contributions to state programs.
Some highlights of the report include:
Health Insurance and Consumer Assistance
According to the state, the Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace grew to 45,000 policyholders in 2024. A record 52,931 residents enrolled for 2025, with 7,971 securing premiums at or below $10 per month. State officials say primary care spending is projected to reach $59 million, up $17 million from 2023.
The department handled 5,223 consumer complaints, recovering over $6 million in disputed claims. The state says the Medicare Assistance Bureau provided 4,864 counseling sessions, saving residents an estimated $2.21 million.
Fraud Prevention and Business Insurance
The Fraud Bureau processed 751 new referrals, up by 100 from the previous year. It closed 577 cases, resulting in 90 criminal charges. Insurers paid $1.17 million in fines, which were allocated to the state’s General Fund.
According to the state, workers’ compensation insurance rates declined for the eighth consecutive year. The Workplace Safety Program helped 932 businesses save $4.9 million on premiums.
Regulatory and Public Engagement
The Delaware Department of Insurance participated in more than 50 policy initiatives, including health insurance enhancements and funding for volunteer fire companies. The state said staff engaged in major public events like the Delaware State Fair, Apple Scrapple Festival and Dover Days.
The full report is available online.