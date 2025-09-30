DOVER, Del. - Two Dover men have been convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting on the campus of Delaware State University that killed a prospective student in April 2024.
Damien Hinson, 19, and Destry Jones, 22, pled guilty to charges connected to the shooting death of 18-year-old Camay Mitchell DeSilva, a prospective student visiting campus. DeSilva had no connection to the men involved in the dispute according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
Hinson pled guilty on Sept. 22 to murder second degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy first degree. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, said DOJ. Jones pled guilty two days later, on Sept. 24, to manslaughter, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and conspiracy first degree. He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 4 following a pre-sentence investigation.
“It is disgraceful that she [DeSilva] was taken from those who loved her – all because two reckless individuals thought they had the right to resort to lethal violence over a petty dispute. I am deeply grateful to our DOJ staff
and the Dover Police Department for their work in securing this conviction, and I hope that it offers her family the closure they so desperately deserve.” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
The shooting happened on April 21, 2024, during a confrontation between Hinson, Jones and two other individuals over money. Prosecutors say Jones gave Hinson a gun, which Hinson used to fire seven shots. None of the intended targets were hit, but one bullet struck DeSilva, killing her.
Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson condemned the violence and praised the joint investigative effort between Dover Police and Delaware State University Police.
“Detective Bowman prepared one heck of a case for the DOJ. From the initial response to the subsequent investigation, this was another great example of the teamwork found inside the Dover PD and the effective collaboration between Delaware law enforcement agencies." said Johnson.
The DOJ said Jones’s sentencing will take place on Dec. 4, following a Pre-Sentence Investigation.