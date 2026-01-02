DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is opening warming stations across the state due to extreme cold weather. The sites will be open on Friday, Jan. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a safe and warm place for anyone who needs relief from the cold.
The agency said the warming stations are available to anyone and encouraged people to help spread the word to neighbors, friends and family members. The locations are organized by county to facilitate easier access.
- The Canby Park Office, 1920 Maryland Ave., Wilmington
- The Claymont State Service Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont
- The Churchman’s Corporate Center, 84 Christiana Road, New Castle
- The James W. Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover
- The Smyrna State Service Center, 200 South DuPont Blvd., Suite 101, Smyrna.
- The Anna C. Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford
- The Thurman Adams State Service Center, 546 South Bradford St., Georgetown
- The Laurel State Service Center, 31039 North Poplar St., Laurel.