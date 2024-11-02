DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Diabetes Coalition is set to host its twenty-second Annual Diabetes Wellness Expo on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus.
The free event, held in the Del-One Conference Center, offers over 35 exhibitors, health screenings and a full day of educational programming focused on diabetes self-management.
Attendees can participate in free screenings, attend a keynote by Dr. Steve Goodwin on "The Art of Happiness," and enjoy a complimentary lunch by the Food Bank of Delaware. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online.