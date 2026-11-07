DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of the Arts is receiving national recognition for its efforts to make arts programs more accessible across the state.
The division says that it received the 2026 Arts Access Agency Award from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies. Director Jessica Ball accepted the award during the organization's national conference in Washington, D.C., in October.
The division added that the award recognizes programs that reduce barriers to the arts and expand participation in local communities.
In Delaware, those efforts include free art classes for older adults and veterans in all three counties, increased funding for individual artists, free public exhibitions and events, and a statewide calendar of arts and cultural activities.