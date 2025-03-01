Delaware DOJ’s Consumer Protection Unit offers resources during National Consumer Protection Week

DELAWARE- As part of National Consumer Protection Week, which runs from March 2 to March 8, the Delaware Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Unit (CPU) is hosting in-person events and sharing online resources to help residents avoid scams.
State officials have released Delaware’s top 10 scams of 2024 and will post additional consumer protection content on social media throughout the week.
Delaware’s Top 10 Scams for 2024:
- Imposter scams
- Online shopping scams
- Auto-related scams
- Internet services scams
- Health-related scams
- Telephone and mobile services scams
- Investment-related scams
- Home improvement scams
- Travel, vacation, and timeshare scams
- Prize, sweepstakes, and lottery scams
The CPU will also have an information table at the University of Delaware’s Trabant University Center on March 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff members will meet with people statewide in collaboration with state legislators, including Rep. Lyndon Yearick on March 5 and Rep. Jeff Hilovsky on March 7.
A full list of scams and educational videos from partners such as the Federal Trade Commission, Better Business Bureau, AARP of Delaware, and others is available at de.gov/ncpw.
Anyone who believes they have been targeted by fraud can file a complaint at de.gov/consumercomplaint.