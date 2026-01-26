DELAWARE -Governor Matt Meyer (D) has announced updated driving restrictions across Delaware as Winter Storm Fern transitions from snow to sleet and freezing rain, creating hazardous road conditions statewide.
In Sussex County, the Level 1 Driving Warning has been lifted. However, state leaders continue to advise all Delawareans to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary due to lingering dangers, including black ice and freezing rain.
Kent and New Castle counties have been downgraded from a Level 2 Driving Restriction to a Level 1 Driving Warning. This means people in those counties should avoid travel unless necessary for safety, health or essential business. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution.
The Delaware Department of Transportation is continuing to clear roads, but with temperatures expected to remain below freezing all week — and drop into the single digits overnight — icy conditions may persist.
Code Purple shelters remain open 24 hours a day statewide to provide warm refuge, food, and resources. People in need can call:
New Castle County: 302-652-8033
Kent County: 800-733-6816
Sussex County: 302-519-0024
Or dial 211.