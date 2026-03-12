DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) is offering members a new way to save energy and money with the launch of the DEC Energy Marketplace, an online store featuring energy-efficient products at prices below retail.
DEC says members can choose from a variety of items, including smart thermostats, LED bulbs, and weatherization tools, with select products discounted by up to $100. The marketplace is designed to help members lower their home energy use and reduce monthly electric bills.
The DEC Energy Marketplace is accessible only to DEC members, who must sign in using their account number and ZIP code, according to DEC.
The launch coincides with other statewide energy support efforts, including the United Way of Delaware’s Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to residents struggling with utility bills.