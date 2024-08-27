GEORGETOWN, Del. -Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) will put forth plans to expand its Greenwood headquarters at a public hearing Tuesday afternoon during the Sussex County Council Meeting.
Two new structures are planned for a plot of land on Cart Branch Road. The land is zoned for agricultural which is why the county needs to approve a conditional use. DEC wants to build a 14,500-square-fooot vehicle enclosure along with a maintenance building that would take up nearly 10,000-square-feet.
At the Aug. 27 meeting, the county Planning and Zoning Commission delayed forwarding the plans because all the approvals and permits had not been received.