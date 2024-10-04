DELAWARE- Governor John Carney signed House Bill 110 into law Friday, requiring all health insurance plans in Delaware, including Medicaid and state employee plans, to cover abortion services.
This legislation follows the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022, prompting some states to impose strict abortion bans.
Planned Parenthood of Delaware reports an increase in abortions performed, from an average of 162 per month in 2022 to 185 in 2023. In the last fiscal year, 24% of their patients were Medicaid recipients, and 41% utilized a self-pay system due to being uninsured or underinsured.
April Thomas-Jones, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Delaware, praised the new law as a significant step towards equity in healthcare, emphasizing that "abortion is healthcare and should be covered like any other medical procedure."
The legislation is part of a broader effort by Delaware lawmakers to protect reproductive rights, with two additional laws signed last month. Senate Bill 300 requires crisis pregnancy centers to clarify that they are not licensed medical facilities, while Senate Bill 301 mandates that Delaware colleges with health centers offer abortion medication and emergency contraception starting July 1, 2025.
The legislation will take effect for Medicaid and the state employee health plans January 1st, 2025. For group and individual insurers, the legislation will take effect after Dec. 31, 2025.