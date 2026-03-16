DOVER, Del. — Governor Matt Meyer has proclaimed March 16–20 as Delaware Flood Awareness Week, a statewide effort aimed at helping Delawareans better understand flood risks and prepare for extreme weather.
The initiative is led by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency within the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
“As the lowest-lying state in the nation, Delaware is on the front lines of climate change and flooding,” Meyer said. “I want to thank DNREC and DEMA for their partnership in leading Flood Awareness Week, helping Delawareans better understand their risks, prepare ahead of time, and protect what matters most.”
Throughout the week, DNREC and DEMA are promoting the message “Know your zone,” encouraging people to learn the flood risks where they live, work and spend leisure time. State leaders say understanding evacuation zones can help reduce confusion during emergencies and allow for faster responses to severe weather.
Information about evacuation zones is available at preparede.org/know-your-zone and on the state’s flood risk webpage at de.gov/floodrisk.
“Delawareans are already seeing more powerful storms and increased flooding because of climate change, and Flood Awareness Week is a time for people to understand their risks and be prepared. That education is one of the goals of our state’s Climate Action Plan,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “Thanks to the Know Your Zone tool, I can see that there is some flooding risk in my neighborhood, and that my family needs to be ready to react if there is an evacuation order for Evacuation Zone D.”
DNREC is also hosting an online educational session during the week. The agency’s “Top 3 in 30” webinar will focus on floodplain management and the state’s flood planning tool. The virtual session is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and registration is available through DNREC’s Top-3-in-30 webpage.
State environmental leaders say climate change is increasing flood threats across Delaware. According to the state, sea levels have risen more than seven inches during the past 30 years at one Delaware tide gauge, while heavier rainfall events are expected to put additional pressure on drainage systems.
The state’s updated Climate Action Plan outlines how climate impacts are expected to increase flood risks for properties, roadways and communities across Delaware.
“Flooding is the most common natural disaster in Delaware, and it can happen with little warning. Taking simple steps now can make a critical difference when severe weather strikes. A good start is to learn your evacuation route and Know Your Zone by visiting PrepareDE.org, which also has information about emergency alerts and evacuation planning. Understand your flood risk and consider flood insurance – even if you don’t live in a high-risk area. Learn more at Floodsmart.gov,” said DEMA Director A.J. Schall.
Flood Awareness Week also highlights the importance of flood insurance, which can help policyholders recover financially after flood damage.
DNREC offers additional tools for people who live in Delaware, including the Delaware Flood Planning Tool, which helps determine flood risk for specific properties. The tool is available at de.gov/floodplanning. The agency has also published “Flooding – What You Can Do” in its Outdoor Delaware online magazine, outlining steps people can take to better protect homes and property.