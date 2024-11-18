DELAWARE - The Delaware Forest Service is recruiting individuals to join its Wildland Fire Crew for the Summer 2025 fire season, offering participants the chance to travel nationwide on fire assignments. This job opportunity requires attending DFS’s annual wildland fire training.
Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, physically fit and able to commit to two-week assignments during the summer. No prior firefighting experience is required. Participants will receive training and certification, earning their “red card” from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
“Our annual wildland firefighting training provides people the opportunity to experience firsthand the importance of protecting our forested lands both here in Delaware and beyond,” said Delaware Forest Service Wildland Fire Supervisor Sam Topper. “By being part of this training, participants contribute to the protection of forests for future generations to enjoy.”
The training program, held over three weekends starting in January, includes both online and in-person coursework. An additional field day in March or April 2025 at Blackbird State Forest in Smyrna will test participants' skills. Registration is open through Jan. 13, 2025.
This follows an ongoing drought, that has elevated fire danger potential along Delmarva.