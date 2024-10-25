DELMARVA- The dry weather continues for the foreseeable future for Delmarva. A series of cold fronts will cool us down from time to time the next several days. The fire danger remains elevated into next week.
For the remainder of today expect lots of sunshine, with temperatures remaining on the cool side as high pressure builds into the region. Winds will be light from the west-northwest the rest of today. Fire danger will be elevated due to the wind and lower humidity. Don't burn until we get a soaking rain.
Friday night lights will be clear and chilly with temperatures falling through the 50s. A perfect night for football. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear and chilly, and not as cool, with lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
Saturday morning a cold front will increase the clouds and shift our winds to the northwest. A sprinkle is possible in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny, breezy and mild, with highs in the low 70s. Falling into the 60s later in the day. The weather for Sea Witch is looking just about perfect!
Saturday night will be mainly clear and colder with lows in the 40s. Sunday is looking breezy and cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
The latest drought monitor shows our dry conditions intensifying, with no relief in sight.