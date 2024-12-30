DELAWARE - Delaware Governor-elect Matt Meyer has announced the schedule for his inauguration, which will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The events will include a swearing-in ceremony, a public reception and an inaugural ball. All events are open to the public, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at Legislative Mall in Dover. Governor-elect Meyer and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay will take their oaths of office during the event, which will also feature state legislators, elected officials and dignitaries. The ceremony will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.
Following the swearing-in, a public reception will be held at Legislative Hall in Dover starting at 11 a.m. The reception will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet Governor-elect Meyer, Lt. Governor-elect Gay and their families. The event will include food from local vendors and musical performances by Delaware artists.
The day will conclude with the inaugural ball at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington at 7 p.m. The evening celebration will feature performances and speeches reflecting on Delaware’s achievements and goals for the future.
For updates and details on the events, including ticket availability, the public can visit the transition website.