WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware Governor-elect Matt Meyer has announced nominations for leadership positions in two key state departments. Greg Patterson has been nominated for Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), while Don Clifton has been nominated for Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.
Patterson has over 25 years of experience in state government, including roles under former Governors Jack Markell and Ruth Ann Minner, as well as positions in the departments of Justice and Insurance. Most recently, Patterson served as Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator in Governor John Carney’s office, managing federal infrastructure funding.
“As Delaware faces unprecedented environmental challenges, it’s critical that we have strong, experienced leadership at DNREC,” Governor-elect Matt Meyer said in a press release. “With his proven record of serving the people of Delaware, Greg possesses the skills and dedication required to lead the state into a future where both our environment and economy can thrive together.”
Governor-elect Meyer also announced that Dayna Cobb, current Director of DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal, and Energy, has been selected for the role of Deputy Secretary of DNREC. Cobb has led projects such as Delaware’s Climate Action Plan and electric vehicle rebate programs.
Clifton, the current Executive Director of the Delaware Farm Bureau, has decades of experience in farming and agricultural leadership. Raised on a Sussex County farm, Clifton has also held positions with the USDA Farm Service Agency.
“Agriculture is part of Delaware’s history and will continue to be a part of its future, and I look forward to working with Don to support Delaware’s hardworking farm families," Governor-elect Meyer said in a press release.