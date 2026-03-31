DELAWARE- The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs has announced two key leadership appointments as the agency expands efforts to promote and preserve the state’s history.
Bridget Frias has been promoted to Deputy Director, where she will support Director Suzanne Savery in overseeing agency operations across museums, historic sites and administrative offices statewide.
According to officials, Frias joined the division in fall 2024 as business services manager after spending a decade with Delaware Transit Corporation. There, she managed payroll and pension operations. Her background includes leadership in project management, strategic planning and fiscal oversight.
A native of Delaware, Frias began her career in local government as a senior accountant after graduating from Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island.
“Bridget has proven herself invaluable to our business operations here at HCA,” Savery said. “Her appointment represents a natural progression in her efforts to advance the important work of our agency.”
Next, Rachel Hayes has joined the agency as communications manager and public information officer. In that role, she will lead media relations and support the division’s venues, events and educational outreach initiatives.
According to the agency, Hayes recently served as public information officer for the Delaware Emergency Management Agency after moving to coastal Delaware from the New York metro area. Her previous experience includes roles in patient experience and health care advocacy, as well as work representing media companies including WarnerMedia, Time Inc. and the Ad Council.
She holds a degree in communications from Boston College and is a Beryl Institute-certified patient experience professional.
Savery welcomed Hayes to the role, emphasizing the importance of communication in advancing the agency’s mission.
“The Division is thrilled to welcome Rachel to the HCA team as our Public Information Officer,” Savery said. “As a multifaceted agency dedicated to preserving and interpreting Delaware’s rich and complex history, we know we will have many opportunities to highlight the excellent and creative work of our HCA colleagues.”
The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs operates museums and historic sites across the state, focusing on preserving Delaware’s heritage and increasing public engagement.