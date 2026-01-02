DELAWARE — The Delaware Department of Labor has begun its Annual Prevailing Wage Survey, a process used to set wage rates for state-funded construction projects.
Survey forms were mailed Jan. 2 to contractors and other interested parties, according to the department. The prevailing wage rates are calculated using wage data provided by employers working on both private and public construction projects across the state.
Completed surveys must be submitted electronically or postmarked by Feb. 9 in order to be included in the 2026 prevailing wage calculations.
Forms can be submitted online or downloaded through the Department of Labor's website under the Division of Industrial Affairs.