Delaware flag

The Delaware Department of Labor has launched its Annual Prevailing Wage Survey, with contractors required to submit wage data by Feb. 9 for use in setting 2026 state-funded construction wage rates.

DELAWARE — The Delaware Department of Labor has begun its Annual Prevailing Wage Survey, a process used to set wage rates for state-funded construction projects.

Survey forms were mailed Jan. 2 to contractors and other interested parties, according to the department. The prevailing wage rates are calculated using wage data provided by employers working on both private and public construction projects across the state.

Completed surveys must be submitted electronically or postmarked by Feb. 9 in order to be included in the 2026 prevailing wage calculations.

Forms can be submitted online or downloaded through the Department of Labor's website under the Division of Industrial Affairs.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Recommended for you