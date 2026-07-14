DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Education launched Explore Delaware Schools, a new public portal that brings together school's information to provide a trusted starting point for families exploring school options.
The portal includes attendance boundaries, available school profile, performance information, and interactive mapping tools. Explore Delaware Schools reflects the department's broader commitment to making public information more transparent, more accessible, and easier to use.
The portal allows users to:
- Find schools based on a home address.
- Explore school profiles and attendance boundaries.
- Access available school profile and performance information.
- Connect to additional public education resources and statewide reporting.
"Families deserve one trusted starting point to understand their public schools," said Secretary of Education Cindy Marten. "Our responsibility is not simply to publish information. It is to make that information understandable, accessible, and useful. When people spend less time searching for answers, they spend more time making informed decisions for their children."