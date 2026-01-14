DOVER, Del. — A proposed amendment to the Delaware Constitution would set term limits for state lawmakers and several statewide elected positions, including the attorney general and state treasurer.
Senate Bill 222, introduced Jan. 13 by Sen. Eric Buckson with bipartisan backing, is now awaiting consideration in the Senate Executive Committee. The bill is the first leg of a constitutional amendment, meaning it must be approved by two consecutive General Assemblies before it can take effect.
The legislation would limit individuals to no more than five terms as a state senator and eight terms as a state representative. It also restricts the number of times a person can be appointed or elected to serve as attorney general, insurance commissioner, auditor of accounts, or state treasurer to two terms each.
According to the bill’s text, the changes would not apply retroactively. Time served in these offices before the law takes effect would not count toward the new term limits. That clarification is written into Sections 3 and 4 of the bill.
Delaware's constitutional amendment process requires a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and House. Because SB 222 would change both Article II and Article III of the state constitution, it must also be passed again by the 154th General Assembly after the next general election.
SB 222 has support from Rep. Michael Smith, a primary sponsor in the House, along with co-sponsors Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, Reps. Jeff Hilovsky and Lyndon Yearick.