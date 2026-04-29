WASHINGTON, D.C. - Delaware leadership is speaking out against a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, with U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride and U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons all condemning the ruling in Louisiana v. Callais.
On April 29, the Supreme Court struck down Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district. The Associated Press reports that this decision could open the door for Republican-led states to eliminate Black and Latino electoral districts that tend to favor Democrats and affect the balance of power in Congress. The ruling was 6-3.
Chief Justice John Roberts had described the district as a “snake” that stretches more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) to link parts of the Shreveport, Alexandria, Lafayette and Baton Rouge areas.
In a statement, McBride called the decision “a shameful, partisan, and disastrous decision that effectively guts what remains of the Voting Rights Act," said McBride. “This Supreme Court is all too eager to fall in line with Donald Trump and the Republican Party at the direct expense of the American people."
McBride argued the ruling could have broad impacts on representation, particularly for Black communities and people of color.
"This decision will have far-reaching consequences, severely weakening representation for Black communities and people of color in Congress and across the country," said McBride. "It undermines the core promise of our democracy, that every voice matters and every vote counts."
Separately, Blunt Rochester said the ruling continues a pattern of weakening voting protections.
“I’ve said it before: Our democracy is under attack, and today, the Supreme Court struck another blow,” Blunt Rochester said. “For over 60 years, the Voting Rights Act has been a symbol of a democracy inclusive of all Americans, representing the sacrifices made by Black civil rights activists for the right to vote.”
She added that while the decision was not unexpected, it carries consequences. Blunt Rochester said efforts to strengthen voting rights will continue.
“This fight is far from over. My Democratic colleagues and I will continue to do everything in our power to protect and restore voting rights across our nation,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons also weighed in on social media.
“Generations of Americans marched, served, protested, and died for the promise of our democracy. Today, the Supreme Court continues its steady march to forget that sacrifice and undo that promise,” Coons said.
The ruling could open the door for Republican-led states to eliminate Black and Latino electoral districts that tend to favor Democrats and affect the balance of power in Congress. However, what is left of the provision, Section 2, is unclear.