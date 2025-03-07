DOVER, Del. – A new bill introduced by Senate Republican Leader Gerald Hocker and Representative Bryan Shupe aims to withdraw Delaware from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, citing concerns over rising electricity costs. Senate Bill 65 is the latest move in an ongoing legislative debate over energy prices and environmental policy.
Delaware initially joined RGGI to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, surpassing its original goal of a 10 percent reduction by 2019. However, supporters of SB 65 argue that staying in the program has led to some of the highest electricity costs in the region, burdening families and businesses.
"Delaware has done its part in reducing emissions, yet families and businesses are still paying the price for a program that has outlived its purpose,” Hocker said. “It’s time to remove this unnecessary burden and ensure that energy remains affordable for all Delawareans."
Shupe echoed these concerns, stating that high energy prices negatively impact business growth and job opportunities. "When energy prices are artificially inflated by government mandates, it slows business growth and reduces job opportunities,” he said. “We can protect our environment while also making Delaware a more competitive place to live and work."
Competing Proposals on Energy Costs
Democratic lawmakers have pushed back against SB 65, introducing House Bill 50, which would use RGGI proceeds to create the Delaware Energy Fund. Sponsored by Representative Debra Heffernan and Senator Stephanie Hansen, the bill would provide financial assistance to moderate-income households and expand funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program .
“I’ve received an overwhelming number of calls and emails from constituents who were blindsided by the dramatic increase in their energy bills—many are paying two, three, even four times what they normally do,” Heffernan said. “These programs will provide immediate relief to those who need it most, and as an added bonus, they do so without adding any extra cost to the state.”
HB 50 would offer assistance to households earning less than 350 percent of the federal poverty level—$112,525 annually for a family of four—and require recipients to participate in energy efficiency programs. The bill would expire after three years.
Democrats also introduced a variety of bills aimed at increasing oversight of public utility companies.
Republican Opposition
Republican lawmakers have criticized HB 50, arguing it repackages their own proposal. Shupe accused the Democratic majority of taking ideas from SB 65 and repurposing them.
“A week after Senator Hocker and I introduced a bill to give green energy credits directly to Delaware ratepayers to help with rising electric bills, the majority party took the idea, created their own bill, and plastered it everywhere claiming they solved the problem,” Shupe said in a Facebook post.
Instead of expanding government programs, SB 65 supporters argue that RGGI revenues should be returned to ratepayers. They believe that RGGI discourages traditional energy investments, leading to higher electricity costs by forcing Delaware to import power at higher prices.
Next Steps
SB 65 has been assigned to the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee, while HB 50 is under review by the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee. The debate over Delaware’s energy policy is expected to intensify as lawmakers push competing proposals forward.