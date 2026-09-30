BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Delaware leaders are looking at several projects aimed at reducing flooding and erosion along the state's coast following the recent nor'easter.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is considering an inflatable dam in Bethany Beach at the Loop Canal as one way to help reduce future flooding.
Over by the Indian River Inlet, DelDOT says it is currently applying for a federal grant to move the Route 1 project between Dewey and the Indian River Inlet forward.
They said it is also looking at opportunities to do some pavement elevation in spot locations in the interim based on where they have recently seen flooding.
The goal is to reduce the frequency and duration of flooding along the roadway, the department said.
For people who live along the coast, the recent storm is another reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by flooding and erosion.
Sandy Peralta, who has had a property in the area for about 37 years, said she considers the recent storm one of the worst she has seen aside from Superstorm Sandy.
"I think this is one of the worst that we've ever seen," Peralta said. "Superstorm Sandy, of course, was the worst. But I think next to that we had, in South Bethany, the most flooding next to that storm."
Peralta also said erosion along the beach has become particularly noticeable.
"I mean, it's the biggest drop offs I've seen in years," she said.
CoastTV also reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for replenishment work. They said they are assessing the effects of the storm and analyzing data as officials determine what additional work may be needed along the coast.