DELAWARE- Delaware’s Division of Public Health is offering free health services through its Community Health Services Mobile Unit at multiple locations across the state this week.
According to officials, the mobile unit offers HIV testing, counseling, and referral services; COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; flu shots; and connections to clinical and community resources. The unit is wheelchair accessible.
Vaccinations and testing require the consent of the patient and/or their guardian.
No appointment is required, and walk-ins are welcome. People planning to attend are encouraged to dress for the weather, as wait lines and check-in take place outside. For health privacy reasons, only one family at a time is permitted inside the mobile unit.
On Dec. 29 and 30, the mobile unit will be available in New Castle County, Kent County and Sussex County. On Jan. 2, services will be offered in Kent County and Sussex County.
Specific locations and times for each stop include:
December 29:
New Castle County- Life Lines 1708 W. 8th St, Wilmington, DE 19805 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Kent County- Dover Mart Shopping Center 222 S Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m
Sussex County- Do Do Market 405 N Central Ave, Laurel, Delaware 19956 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
December 30:
New Castle County- Kirkwood Library 6000 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kent County- Capital Commons Shopping Center 515 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sussex County- Papaya Market 1401 Middleford Rd, Seaford DE 19973 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
January 2:
Kent County- Dollar Tree 650 S Bay Rd, Dover, DE 19901 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sussex County- Seaford Meadows Apartments 122 Seaford Meadows Drive, Seaford, DE 19973 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.